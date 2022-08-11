StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGA opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.77. China Green Agriculture has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $12.48.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of China Green Agriculture

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

