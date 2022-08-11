StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance

NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.