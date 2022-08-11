StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Ever-Glory International Group Price Performance
NASDAQ EVK opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of -0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The textile maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.77 million during the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 1.23%.
Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile
Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.
