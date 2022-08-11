StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.39 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 4.77.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fuel Tech

About Fuel Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Fuel Tech by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.