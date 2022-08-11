StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.39 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 4.77.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.
