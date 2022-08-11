StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Trading Up 2.1 %

IMH stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.63. Impac Mortgage has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.05.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Featured Stories

