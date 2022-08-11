StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pro-Dex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

