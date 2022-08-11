StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.
Pro-Dex Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pro-Dex
Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.
