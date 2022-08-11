StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEXGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pro-Dex to $30.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $60.35 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. 16.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

