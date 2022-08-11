StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Price Performance

RAVE opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.64. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.