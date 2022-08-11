StockNews.com Lowers CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

CAPL opened at $20.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94. The company has a market cap of $789.73 million, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.81. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.73.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.85 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 0.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 259.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. American Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.87% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

