StockNews.com Lowers Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) to Hold

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Essent Group to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Essent Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. 509,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,326. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $50.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essent Group

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 85.02%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Essent Group news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESNT. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,647 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,943 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 326.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,838,000 after purchasing an additional 210,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,059 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

