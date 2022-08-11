StockNews.com Lowers Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Hold

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $5.33 on Wednesday, reaching $148.03. 658,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.17 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $106.48 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $127.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.41.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $119.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.52 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,236,318.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,745 shares of company stock worth $8,446,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 0.4% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 1.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

