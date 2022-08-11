StockNews.com Lowers Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) to Hold

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RFP. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities downgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of Resolute Forest Products stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,514. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.94. Resolute Forest Products has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $20.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 78,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,601,000 after purchasing an additional 403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,078,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

