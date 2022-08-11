StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 78.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,803 shares during the period. StoneCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.11% of StoneCo worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 76.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,710,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 741,900 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in StoneCo by 75.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 22,735 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $523,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
StoneCo Stock Down 1.8 %
STNE stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 116,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,080,684. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $56.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.40.
A number of research firms have recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna cut their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.21.
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
