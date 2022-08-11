Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Stride Trading Down 12.6 %
NYSE:LRN opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at Stride
In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Stride
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Stride by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stride by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.