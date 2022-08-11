Stride (NYSE:LRN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LRN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Stride Trading Down 12.6 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $37.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.48. Stride has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $44.93.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $455.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.90 million. Stride had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 6.35%. Stride’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stride will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,870.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Stride by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Stride by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Stride by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Stride by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

