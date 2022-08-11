Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.17 (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Sturgis Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of STBI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 865. The firm has a market cap of $44.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.49. Sturgis Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.46 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

