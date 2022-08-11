Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.06

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.06 and traded as low as $20.65. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $20.68, with a volume of 611 shares trading hands.

Sturgis Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Sturgis Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Sturgis Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.13%.

About Sturgis Bancorp

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings and health savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

