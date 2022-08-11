Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decrease of 55.4% from the July 15th total of 151,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SSUMY remained flat at $14.20 during trading hours on Thursday. 20,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,527. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Sumitomo has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $18.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMYGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 billion. Sumitomo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 8.73%. Equities analysts predict that Sumitomo will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

