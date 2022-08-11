Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SNCY stock opened at $19.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sun Country Airlines has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.42.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.16). Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

