Sun (New) Price Reaches $0.0067 on Exchanges (SUN)

Sun (New) (SUN) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, Sun (New) has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. One Sun (New) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sun (New) has a total market capitalization of $70.41 million and $23.79 million worth of Sun (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,255.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About Sun (New)

Sun (New) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. Sun (New)’s total supply is 19,900,730,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,514,908,025 coins. Sun (New)’s official Twitter account is @defi_sunio.

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment filled with unlimited imaginations. It is a crucial component of the TRON DeFi. Together with the other developed decentralized finance (DeFi) projects, it enriches the whole TRON ecosystem. It may also take part in decentralized lending, insurance, liquidity, stable coins, etc. SUN is completely initiated, driven and developed by the SUN community. All of SUN’s functionalities will be implemented by open-source smart contracts, and is wholly operated by the community. The functionalities are developed based on community initiatives. All proposals and decision making are voted via SUN within the community, minority obeys majority. SUN will be deployed to the TRON Virtual Machine with smart contract, becoming a nexus closely correlated with other existing DeFi projects Telegram | Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sun (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sun (New) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sun (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

