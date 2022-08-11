SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading 26.3% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price rose 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.39. Approximately 109,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 109,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.39.

SunOpta Trading Up 19.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.31.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$304.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.1301132 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

About SunOpta

In other news, Senior Officer David Largey sold 6,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.13, for a total transaction of C$61,995.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$651,689.21.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

