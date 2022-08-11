SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading 26.3% Higher

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s stock price rose 26.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$14.50 and last traded at C$14.39. Approximately 109,929 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 109,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.31.
SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$304.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.93 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.1301132 EPS for the current year.
SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
