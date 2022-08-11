Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$7.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.17 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Super Micro Computer to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,004. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.07. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $519,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,983.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

