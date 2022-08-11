Super Zero Protocol (SERO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.26 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000450 BTC on exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a market cap of $39.26 million and $424,826.00 worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,877.14 or 0.07835253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00176084 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 619,234,526 coins and its circulating supply is 364,050,206 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

