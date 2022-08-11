Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF) Short Interest Down 43.6% in July

Superior Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Superior Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

SUPGF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 25,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.65. Superior Gold has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $0.94.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold mine covering an area of 759 square kilometers (km²) located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and holds a 80% interest in the Hermes open pit project that covers an area of approximately 217 km² located to the southwest of the Plutonic gold mine.

