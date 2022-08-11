Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Shares Up 0.4%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.82.
Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (STREU)
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.