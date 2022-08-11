Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III (OTCMKTS:STREU) Shares Up 0.4%

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STREU – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.86 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 355 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernova Partners Acquisition Co III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.