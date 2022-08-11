Susquehanna Bancshares Raises Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $36.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $24.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s previous close.

BMBL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bumble from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bumble from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bumble from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Bumble from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

Bumble Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 96,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,511. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -492.64 and a beta of 1.70. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.36 million. Bumble had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Bumble by 35.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,492,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,024,000 after buying an additional 3,507,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bumble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,123,000 after buying an additional 68,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bumble by 8.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,780,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,563,000 after buying an additional 308,158 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Bumble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,500,000 after buying an additional 24,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Bumble by 42.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,272,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,856,000 after buying an additional 681,966 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

