Susquehanna Increases Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $30.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.42.

Shares of BE stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). The business had revenue of $243.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.30 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $181,882.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,228.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,934 shares of company stock worth $381,721. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,892,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,803,000 after acquiring an additional 251,745 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,840,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,753,000 after acquiring an additional 685,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,035,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,311,000 after acquiring an additional 72,943 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after acquiring an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,577,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,595,000 after acquiring an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

