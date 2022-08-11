SVB Leerink Lowers Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Price Target to $26.00

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CERT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Certara from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Certara Trading Down 10.9 %

Shares of Certara stock opened at $20.36 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. Certara has a 1 year low of $16.17 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Certara news, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $28,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,958,939 shares in the company, valued at $683,219,841. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 9,193.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Certara by 135.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

(Get Rating)

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

Further Reading

