SVB Leerink Raises Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Price Target to $46.00

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of XENE opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $223,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

