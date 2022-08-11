Swarm Price Up 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (SWM)

Swarm (SWM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Swarm has a market cap of $675,876.28 and $484.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066647 BTC.

Swarm Profile

SWM is a coin. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swarm

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

