Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 53.7% in July

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,713,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 15th total of 1,114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.2 days.

Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance

SWDBF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, other financing products, trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, card acquiring, other payment products, as well as domestic, international, mobile, and document payments.

