Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF) Short Interest Up 53.7% in July

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,713,300 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 15th total of 1,114,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 163.2 days.
Swedbank AB (publ) Stock Performance
SWDBF traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.16. 838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,161. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.43.
Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swedbank AB (publ) (SWDBF)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedbank AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.