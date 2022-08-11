Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Swire Pacific Trading Up 9.3 %
Shares of SWRAY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 39,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
