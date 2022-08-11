Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the July 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Swire Pacific Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of SWRAY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.32. 39,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. Swire Pacific has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Swire Pacific Company Profile

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

