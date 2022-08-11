Swop (SWOP) Price Reaches $1.15 on Major Exchanges

Swop (SWOP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Swop coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.15 or 0.00004795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Swop has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $27,676.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001591 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00014959 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00039703 BTC.
Swop Coin Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,511,980 coins and its circulating supply is 2,429,023 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Swop Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.