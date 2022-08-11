Swop (SWOP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,224.00

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $19,224.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00004775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swop alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.

Swop Profile

Swop’s total supply is 2,514,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,430,918 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.

Buying and Selling Swop

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swop and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.