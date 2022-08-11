Swop (SWOP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19,224.00

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 11th. Swop has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $19,224.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00004775 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00015415 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038414 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,514,509 coins and its circulating supply is 2,430,918 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
Buying and Selling Swop
