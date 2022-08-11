Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.97-$5.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.44 billion-$5.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.66 billion.

Syneos Health Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of SYNH traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. The stock had a trading volume of 826,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,706. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Syneos Health will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

Several research analysts have commented on SYNH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michelle Keefe sold 8,333 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $606,725.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,877.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syneos Health

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $53,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $113,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 350.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 11.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.