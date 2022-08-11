Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sysco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,012,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,497,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Sysco by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 518,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after acquiring an additional 178,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Sysco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 242,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,013,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $83.40.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt purchased 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

