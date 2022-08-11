Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Earnings Results

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.09-$4.39 EPS.

Sysco Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $81.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.38.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

Institutional Trading of Sysco

In other news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.09 per share, for a total transaction of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Sysco by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after purchasing an additional 180,548 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Sysco by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 204,147 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Sysco by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,348,000 after acquiring an additional 153,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

