Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of TAIT opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. The company distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components.

