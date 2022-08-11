Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Cut to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $135.00 price target on the stock.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.08.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $123.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

