Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.79. 3,164,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,574. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,696,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after buying an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,714,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,659,000 after buying an additional 684,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

