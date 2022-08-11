Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 229,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 298,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 837.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.