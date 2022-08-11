Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.06. 229,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 298,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.63 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60.
Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile
Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.
