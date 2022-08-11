Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Short Interest Up 1,170.8% in July

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,300 shares, an increase of 1,170.8% from the July 15th total of 77,300 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Tantech Stock Performance

Tantech stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 54,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,693. Tantech has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47.

Institutional Trading of Tantech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tantech stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 184,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.88% of Tantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tantech Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Tantech in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Electric Vehicle.

