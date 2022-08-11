Tap (XTP) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Tap (XTP) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. In the last week, Tap has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a total market capitalization of $332,739.03 and approximately $264.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tap alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,658.68 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003841 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00131565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00065516 BTC.

Tap Coin Profile

Tap is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global. The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.