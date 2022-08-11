Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Corbett Road Capital Management LLC

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc increased its position in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Target by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.88. The company had a trading volume of 86,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,187. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.15.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

