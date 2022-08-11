Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,676 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $76,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Target by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Target by 73.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $252.00 to $168.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.15.

Target Price Performance

TGT traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $169.21. 122,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,187. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.85. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

