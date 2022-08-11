Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 33,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,276,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.

Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $80.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.77 million. Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

