Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 12.9%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) was down 12.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.10 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 33,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,276,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Target Hospitality Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $6.50.
Institutional Trading of Target Hospitality
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.55% of the company’s stock.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
- The 2 Dow Stocks with Decade-Long Win Streaks on the Line
- Could Rite Aid Be an Acquisition Target, Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.