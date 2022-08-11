Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) PT Lowered to C$2.25 at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$1.85 to C$1.70 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.35.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

TKO opened at C$1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.79. The company has a market cap of C$420.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.14. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$3.00.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

