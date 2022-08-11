Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.46

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.46 and traded as high as $29.73. Tata Motors shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 235,020 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tata Motors has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tata Motors Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Institutional Trading of Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 billion. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 52.30% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 50.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Tata Motors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter.

Tata Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

