TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Given a C$65.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$65.00 price target by research analysts at National Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 0.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CSFB lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC downgraded TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.05.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Price Performance

TSE TRP traded up C$1.33 on Thursday, reaching C$64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,935,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$57.71 and a twelve month high of C$74.44. The stock has a market cap of C$63.53 billion and a PE ratio of 20.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$68.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart acquired 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. In related news, Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart acquired 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$63.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$156,467.58. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$447,104.54. Also, Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.50, for a total transaction of C$1,052,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at C$273,052.50. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,091 shares of company stock valued at $328,327 and have sold 56,687 shares valued at $4,175,237.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.