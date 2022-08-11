TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 95.2% from the July 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TechPrecision Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TechPrecision stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.55. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,474. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.59. TechPrecision has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships, submarines and helicopters, aerospace equipment, components for nuclear power plants, and components for medical systems.

