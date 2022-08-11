Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This is a boost from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of THQ traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 75,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,375. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 51,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 7.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

