TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 155.13% and a negative net margin of 113.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS.

TELA Bio Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. TELA Bio has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $14.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $9.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TELA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,010,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $42,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,405,709 shares in the company, valued at $28,880,412.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,540,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,010,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 222,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,518,409. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TELA Bio stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.18% of TELA Bio worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

