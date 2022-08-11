Tellor Price Up 30.9% Over Last 7 Days (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.03 or 0.00156988 BTC on popular exchanges. Tellor has a market cap of $64.78 million and $57.13 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,225.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004138 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00037732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00131093 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00064586 BTC.

Tellor Profile

TRB is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

